760 Miles per Hour from Munich to Berlin

Elon Musk’s plans for a super-fast Hyperloop pod will get help from a young female computer science graduate from Brazil and a top German university.

Mariana Avezum (pictured right), 26, is leading a 36-strong team of students within Munich’s Technical University. The group was one of the two winners of the Hyperloop pod competition last weekend in Hawthorne, California.

Mr. Musk, a billionnaire technology entrepreneur who heads the Tesla electric car manufacturer and the SpaceX space company, had invited 27 teams from all over the world to the SpaceX headquarters.

In 2011, Mr. Musk developed the idea for the Hyperloop pod as a means of transport in which capsules travel at a speed just below the sound barrier – 1,234 km per hour or 767 mph. Since Mr. Musk is already very busy with his other ventures, he made his concept public and organized a competition for the best pod design.

The Delft Hyperloop team of Delft University in the Netherlands got the highest overall score. But Ms. Avezum’s team, WARR Hyperloop, secured the highest speed award. Their pod shot at top speed of 58 mph through the 0.75-mile (1.25-km) test tube built by SpaceX.

In the summer, WARR will have the opportunity to defend its title: Mr. Musk has called a new competition, which will be only about speed this time.

