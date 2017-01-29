Deutsche Bahn's New Competitor Scales Down

Locomore, a start-up that began operating a long-distance train on a busy line stretching across Germany a month ago, has bad news for travelers. From January 23 through April 6, the retro-looking orange train will run just four times a week between Berlin and Stuttgart, instead of the initially planned seven weekly round trips.

Company founder and manager Derek Ladewig justified this change in the schedule by saying the company needs more time “to deliver the operating quality it has promised.”

On December 14, Locomore’s train took its maiden voyage between Stuttgart, the capital of Germany’s southwestern Baden-Württemberg state, and Berlin via Frankfurt and Hanover, to excited headlines.

Until then, Germany’s national railway operator Deutsche Bahn enjoyed a monopoly on the 800-kilometer (500-mile) route, but was often criticized for high fare prices and frequent delays.

Mr. Ladewig established Locomore in 2007. The company initially participated in another rail transport project, HKX, which competes with Deutsche Bahn on the Hamburg-Cologne line. However, the startup left the project five years later. The low-budget train between Germany’s second and fourth largest cities now runs only at weekends.

