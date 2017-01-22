Time for Tough Talk with Trump

With just a few hours to go before President Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony, former German Defense Minister Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg has called on Berlin to ditch what he called its “passive, wait-and-see” attitude towards the United States and nurture “a culture of responsibility” instead.

In a guest column in German daily Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung published Friday, the former conservative party leader said Mr. Trump’s rise was a time for the German government to “be prepared to do more.”

Mr. zu Guttenberg is a former rising star of German politics who resigned in 2011 amid accusations that he had plagiarized large sections of his doctorate thesis. He has since moved to the U.S. and built a career as a trans-Atlantic specialist in New York, where he followed the American election closely.

The ex-politician, fearing the 45th President of the U.S. would usher in an era in which “the erratic becomes the norm,” expressed deep skepticism of Mr. Trump’s approach to policymaking. “The lack of government experience, which he wears like a badge of honor, cannot be compensated by ‘deal making’ alone,” he said.

The irony of “nominally Communist” China advocating for free trade at this week's Davos World Economic Forum, “while the president of the biggest capitalist economic powerhouse swears by protectionism” was not lost on Mr. zu Guttenberg. However, the former statesman underlined Europe shouldn’t give up the authority over free-trade to China.

“It certainly won’t be easy to convince Trump of the absurdity of his approach. But Berlin will be more successful than Beijing. In a language that Trump understands: clear, constructive and if necessary hard.”

Picture source: Getty Images