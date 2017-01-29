Dussmann CEO Steps Down
Dirk Brouwers
Dussmann, a facility management company based in Berlin, has announced an unexpected change at the top. The company’s chief executive, Dirk Brouwers, and finance manager Hans-Jürgen Meyer, left the group on Thursday with immediate effect.
The company said the decision was made in mutual agreement.
With a changed management team, Dussmann wants to “pursue new paths in the operating business and push for new orientation towards more growth,” the group said in a press release.
Until a new chief executive is hired, Jörg Braesecke, who is in charge of the group’s historic care center division, will act as the company’s manager.
Mr. Brouwers, 50, is a mechanical engineer and a former business consultant who within few years became one of ThyssenKrupp’s senior executives. He then switched to Dussmann’s board in 2005 and became the company’s chief executive six years later.
A company with 63,000 employees, established in Munich in 1963 by the late Peter Dussmann, the group is famous in Berlin for the megastore it opened on a busy shopping street in 1997.
But the store’s €36 million in sales pale in comparison with the company’s total revenue of €2.1 billion, which it mostly derives from its core business, facility management.
After Mr. Dussmann’s death, his U.S.-born widow, former actress Catherine von Fürstenberg-Dussmann, remained at the top of the supervisory board and of the group’s foundation.