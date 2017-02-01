Populist Alpha Couple in Electoral Catch-22
Frauke Petry and Markus Pretzell
Under German law, a married couple is expected to live under the same roof, at least officially. Yet this seemingly simple legal requirement is spelling trouble for two prominent figures of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.
Just before Christmas last year, AfD leader Frauke Petry (pictured left), a divorced mother of four, married Markus Pretzell, a former member of the Free Democratic Party who switched to the AfD in 2013.
The wedding took place in Leipzig, a city in the eastern state of Saxony where Ms. Petry got her political start and has been a member of the state parliament since 2014.
But Mr. Pretzell (pictured right), the regional AfD chairman in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia, wants to be elected at the state parliament in regional elections due in May. Mr. Pretzell, a member of the European parliament, lives in Bochum, a city in the Ruhr region, 450 kilometers (280 miles) west of Leipzig.
To be allowed to run for office, electoral law requires that Mr. Pretzell stay put in his state of residency. But to comply with marriage laws, his wife will have to move to Bochum – and thus Ms. Petry would automatically lose her seat in the Saxony state parliament.
“The Petry-Pretzell couple must decide where their main residence is - whether it is in Saxony or in North Rhine-Westphalia,” lawyer Joachim Wieland told ZDF broadcaster.
Ms. Petry defended herself on her Facebook page. “Why bother with substance when personal attacks are OK,” she asked rhetorically.
Picture source: Getty Images