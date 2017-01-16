Tit-for-Tat Taxation

Former French Prime Minister and presidential candidate Manuel Valls has a stern warning for Donald Trump, according to a report in Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. If the incoming U.S. president doesn't comply with the Paris climate agreement, Europe would slap an energy tax on American imports, Mr. Valls said during a center-left socialist party primary debate on Sunday.

At a summit in the French capital in December 2015, representatives of 195 states agreed to curb greenhouse gas emissions to limit global warming to well below two degrees compared to pre-industrial levels.

Within a year, 194 states signed the agreement, including the U.S. However, many fear President-elect Mr. Trump, who has called climate change “a hoax,” will pull the U.S. out of the deal. Such a move would render the accord meaningless and torpedo global efforts to address climate change.

Spanish-born politician Mr. Valls was President François Hollande’s Interior Minister from 2012 to 2014, then promoted to Prime Minister. The 54-year-old resigned a month ago and launched a bid for presidency. The French socialist party will hold a two-round primary election at the end of January ahead of the presidential election in April and May.