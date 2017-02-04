Nation's In-Box

Germany: What Needs to be Done Now

Germany’s economy is booming, jobs abound and companies are logging record profits. But the changing geopolitical climate means politicians in Berlin must get on with urgently needed reforms and avoid complacency.

Read more...
ePaper

Search Subscribe Login

The European Business daily

Companies & Markets

Finance

Politics

Opinion

Hot Button Issues

COOKIE NOTIFICATION

Handelsblatt Global uses cookies to make this website better. You can change your cookie settings at any time. Cookie Policy ALRIGHT