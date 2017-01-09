YouTube Star Twins on Tour
Heiko and Roman Lochmann
Twin brothers are currently taking German cities by storm, leaving a trail of shrieking teenagers in their wake. Heiko (pictured left) and Roman Lochmann, aged 17, are among Germany’s biggest YouTube stars, with over 2 million subscribers.
The brothers, known as “Die Lochis,” or “The Lochis,” launched their own channel in 2011. Twice a week, they create video parodies of current chart hits and sketches about teenage problems like pimples or too much testosterone. Last summer, they released a catchy pop album.
Their videos generate about 20 million clicks every month and the twins' tours have almost always sold out. This year it's apparently a little easier to find tickets, though they filled Berlin’s large Columbiahalle concert hall last week, which has capacity of 3,500.
Although YouTube gets 45 percent of the advertising revenue their videos generate, the whiz kids from Hessen state seem happy with their deal: They still earn €2,500 after taxes per video “when it goes well.” That's a pocket full of pocket money.