“Miss Bundestag” Switches to Reality TV

Just 10 days before former reality TV star Donald Trump is inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States, a German politician is about to make the same career move in reverse. Conservative lawmaker and former secretary of state Dagmar Wöhrl will be a jury member in the fourth season of German reality TV show “The Lions' Den,” tabloid Bild has reported.

Ms. Wöhrl is a member of the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s center-right CDU, and has been a member of the Bundestag, Germany’s parliament, since 1994. The 62-year old will not stand for reelection in September and instead will focus on her new job.

“The Lions' Den” is a German offshoot of British TV series “Dragons' Den.” The contestants are entrepreneurs who present their business ideas to a panel of wealthy investors. The show’s new season starts in late summer.

Ms. Wöhrl became a lawyer in the 1980s and sits on several company boards. She is married to wealthy entrepreneur Hans Rudolf Wöhrl.

In the 1970s, the then-law student earned the title of “Miss Germany” and took part in several other beauty pageants – later earning her the nickname “Miss Bundestag.”