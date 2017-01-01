Beijing Bidding

German soccer world champion Lukas Podolski is contemplating joining the Chinese Super League after receiving an offer from Beijing Guoan, German media reported this week.

The former Arsenal forward and English 2014 FA Cup winner signed a three-year contract with Turkish club Galatasaray of Istanbul in 2015 but only played nine times in the side’s top flight in the current season, in part due to injuries.

The team, which is currently ranked third in the Turkish Süper Lig premier league, confirmed the Beijing bid. “We’ve received a remarkable offer from Beijing Guoan for Lukas Podolski,” Galatasaray spokesman Levent Nazifoğlu told Anadolu agency, adding that the club was considering the offer. “Whether this transfer is realized depends on the player,” he said.

Galatasaray did not provide details of the transfer fee but €7 million ($7.4 million) has been widely reported as a possible sum.

Beijing may not be the only Chinese side eyeing the 31-year-old. German tabloid Bild reported that Chinese champion Guangzhou Evergrande was offering “Gala” €20 million for its German attacker and a €9-million annual salary for Mr. Podolski.