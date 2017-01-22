Commemorating the Wannsee Conference
Reinhard Heydrich
Germany on Friday was commemorating the Wannsee Conference, a fateful meeting of senior Nazi officials and SS leaders, held in the Berlin suburb of Wannsee on January 20, 1942.
At the conference, called by SS official Reinhard Heydrich, Nazi Germany formalized the policy of extermination of the Jews of Europe, remembered as the “final solution.” Contrary to popular belief, however, the extermination policy itself had already been in planning before the conference.
In less than two hours, 15 participants, who were mostly government bureaucrats and officials from the SS paramilitary organization, discussed the “total solution of the Jewish question,” as Mr. Heydrich called it in the invitation.
“In the course of this final solution, about 11 million Jews are taken into account,” a chilling note in the meeting minutes euphemistically underlines.
Mr. Heydrich, whom Adolf Hitler described as “the man with the iron heart,” had a key role in the persecution of the Jews and is widely considered one of the main instigators of the Holocaust. As one of the most senior figures of the SS and deputy governor of occupied Bohemia and Moravia (in the current Czech Republic), he reported directly to SS leader Heinrich Himmler.
Mr. Heydrich personally appointed Adolf Eichmann in charge of the entire organization of the deportation of the Jews. Mr. Eichmann attended the conference at Wannsee.
An official commemoration was held Thursday at the suburban villa in which the sinister conference took place. The lakeside estate is now a Holocaust memorial.
“Remembering is the central task of the state’s responsibility,” Norbert Lammert, the speaker of Germany’s parliament, the Bundestag, told 200 guests.
Picture source: AP