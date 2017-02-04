Hungarian PM Slams Russian Sanctions

After a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Budapest on Thursday, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán condemned the sanctions imposed by the European Union against Russia, according to a report in Die Zeit, a sister publication of Handelsblatt.

“Unfortunately, in the western half of the continent, anti-Russian policy has become fashionable,” Mr. Orbán, pictured right, said at a joint press conference.

Thursday’s summit in the Hungarian capital was the third meeting between the two statesmen in as many years.

Mr. Orbán, a conservative politician, started his career as a staunchly pro-Western activist who in 1989 demanded the withdrawal of the “Russian occupier” from his country.

But after he became Hungary’s prime minister in 2010, he morphed into Moscow’s closest ally within the E.U. and one of German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s most vocal critics.

Two years ago, he received Mr. Putin in Budapest, making Hungary the first NATO country to welcome the Russian head of state after his annexation of Ukraine's Crimea. On that occasion Mr. Orbán called for a “strategic partnership” between Hungary and Russia.

Mr. Putin confirmed Thursday that gas supplies to Hungary would be secure and did not rule out a pipeline linking both countries across Ukraine. “If it is economically viable, if it is reliable, then we do not rule out a transit through Ukraine,” he said.

Picture source: AP