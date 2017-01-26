Bull in a China Shop

A young start-up entrepreneur from Berlin is threatening to single-handedly bring down a key principle of Germany’s corporate culture – and has won few friends in the process.

Konrad Erzberger, 30, has lodged a complaint at the European Court of Justice against employee co-determination in German labor law on the grounds that the practice contravenes E.U. law.

In German corporations, employees can elect a number of representatives at company boards. If a firm has more than 2,000 employees, half of the supervisory board seats are reserved for representatives of the workforce. This tradition, enshrined in German law since 1976, gives personnel a say and is hugely popular in the country. At a celebration commemorating 40 years of co-determination last year, President Joachim Gauck called it “an essential part of Germany’s cultural heritage.”

But Mr. Erzberger disagrees. His objection is that the law only takes personnel based in Germany into account, while employees of foreign subsidiaries are entirely disregarded. This infringes on the principle of free movement of workers and amounts to discrimination within the E.U., the entrepreneur argues.

A law graduate who has co-founded several start-ups in Berlin since 2010, Mr. Erzberger is taking on travel company TUI in court. TUI employs 76,000 people, 80 percent of which are based abroad and have no representation at the board. Mr. Erzberger is a TUI shareholder.

The hearing in Luxembourg started Tuesday and many believe the case has merit. If the court upholds it, this would mean, according to horrified stakeholders all the way up to Germany’s ministry for economic affairs, nothing short of the end of co-determination. Trade union leaders have billed Mr. Erzberger “an enemy of workers’ rights” and “a wolf in sheep’s clothing.”

The ECJ’s verdict is expected in the summer.

Picture source: Tamyca.